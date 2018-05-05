Liftoff! Future Heavy Blasts Off

ULA is the nation’s most experienced space launch company with more than 120 consecutive launches and a 100% mission success rate. ULA brings the utmost precision, passion and purpose to one of the most technically complex, critical American needs: affordable, reliable access to space.Learn More
ULA is harnessing the potential of space for humanity. We are dreamers inspired by possibilities not yet imagined, believers driven to broaden horizons, and doers combining technology, innovation, expertise, ingenuity and a commitment to the extraordinary. ULA is making progress above.
ULA is transforming the future of space launch, making it more affordable, accessible and commercialized with its new, next-generation rocket. Vulcan Centaur is superior in reliability, cost, weight and capability, and provides a solution for the nation's most critical need: reliable access to space. Vulcan Centaur will do it all – affordability with higher performance – while continuing to deliver on ULA's unparalleled reliability and precision.
ULA is bringing human spaceflight back to American soil with the launch of The Boeing Company's Starliner spacecraft. The Atlas V rocket will send astronauts to the International Space Station starting in 2018. We are proud to be entrusted with such an important mission and to be returning to the Atlas rocket's human spaceflight heritage dating back more than 50 years.