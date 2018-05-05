Liftoff! Future Heavy Blasts Off

Vulcan Centaur

ULA is transforming the future of space launch, making it more affordable, accessible and commercialized with its new, next-generation rocket. Vulcan Centaur is superior in reliability, cost, weight and capability, and provides a solution for the nation’s most critical need: reliable access to space. Vulcan Centaur will do it all – affordability with higher performance – while continuing to deliver on ULA’s unparalleled reliability and precision.